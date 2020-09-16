Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has invited Moscow, at talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, to hold new joint military drills after the Slavic Fraternity exercise, which is currently ongoing in Belarus.
“We have reached agreement with the Russian president [Vladimir Putin] to continue the Slavic Fraternity drills, now ongoing near Brest, on the Belarusian territory. We welcome the drills, and it is great that they are ongoing … We must think about the second stage of the drills and some other drills, we must draft a plan, without looking about and focusing on who tells what. We are not going to bother anyone and act boldly, but we must defend our interests,” Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belarusian state-run Belta news agency.
Serbia was also expected to take part in the Slavic Fraternity drills, but it decided last week to freeze participation in joint military exercises with foreign nations for six months, due to desire to remain neutral.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.