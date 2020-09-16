Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide some weapons, the Belta news agency reported n Wednesday.

“”I have also asked the Russian president for some types of weapons. I told him that, when you [Russian Defense Minister] come here, we will see what needs strengthening and where in terms of the Union State,” Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Meanwhile, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khenin stressed the importance of defense cooperation between Minsk and Moscow, especially at the moment.

Source: Sputnik