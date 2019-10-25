BEIRUT, LÍBANO (5:20 p.m.) – Los rebeldes yihadistas han lanzado un contraataque esta tarde en el noreste de Latakia para retomar los territorios que perdieron ante el Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA).
Según informes del noreste de Latakia, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham y el Partido Islámico de Turkestán lanzaron un poderoso contraataque en Hill 1154 para comenzar el proceso de revertir los avances del ejército sirio.
Los informes agregan que el ejército sirio y los rebeldes yihadistas están actualmente en un punto muerto en una feroz batalla por la cima de la colina.
Si el ejército sirio pierde la colina y los puntos cercanos, lo más probable es que todos sus avances se reviertan en las próximas horas.
Es imperativo que el ejército sirio sostenga estas cimas porque conducen el camino hacia el eje sur de Kabani.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.