BEIRUT, LÍBANO (6:00 p.m.) – Los informes preliminares de la gobernación de Al-Raqqa esta tarde afirmaron que estallaron enfrentamientos feroces entre los militantes respaldados por Turquía y las tropas SDF respaldadas por el ejército sirio cerca de la ciudad de ‘Ayn’ Issa.
Según los informes, el Ejército Nacional Sirio respaldado por Turquía atacó a las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias al norte de ‘Ayn’ Issa; Esto llevó al ejército árabe sirio a entrar en la batalla para ayudar a las tropas SDF y evitar cualquier avance por parte de los militantes.
El lunes, las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias entregaron la ciudad de ‘Ayn’ Issa al Ejército Árabe Sirio como parte de su acuerdo que se estableció el domingo por la noche.
Este acuerdo esencialmente ha detenido la invasión planificada del ejército turco de varias áreas fronterizas, ya que solo pueden atacar a Tal Abyad y Ras Al-‘Ayn.
El ejército turco ya afirmó haber capturado a Tal Abyad; sin embargo, no han podido avanzar en Ras Al-‘Ayn, a pesar de tener la supremacía aérea.
