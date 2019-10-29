Los aviones de combate rusos han robado una vez más el protagonismo en los medios estadounidenses la semana pasada cuando The National Interest emitió una tabla de los bombarderos más peligrosos, creados en el país.
La revista incluyó 4 aviones en su lista: el Tu-95 “Bear”, Tu-22M “Backfire” y Tu-160 “Blackjack”, así como el proyecto Tupolev PAK DA que aún está en desarrollo.
Concepto artístico de una aeronave en perspectiva “Proyecto 200” T-4MS y una modificación profunda del bombardero de alta velocidad Sukhoi T-4 soviético de reconocimiento, antibuque y estratégico.
Según el informe, el bombardero PAK DA eventualmente reemplazará tanto el avión supersónico Tu-160 como el anterior Tu-95. El avión estará completamente diseñado en Rusia, pero actualmente no hay prototipos existentes.
