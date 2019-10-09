DAMASCO, SIRIA (4:00 P.M.) – Las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias Kurdas (SDF) continúan enviando refuerzos masivos a las fronteras del norte mientras Turquía prepara la invasión total.
Un video de 30 segundos muestra decenas de vehículos que transportan a cientos de combatientes kurdos que se dirigen a las fronteras del norte de Siria en un intento de repeler al ejército turco.
Turquía dijo que está lanzando una campaña militar en el norte de Siria para erradicar los “grupos terroristas que representan una amenaza para la seguridad nacional de Turquía”.
Con el anuncio de Turquía de la operación, Estados Unidos retiró sus tropas del norte de Siria; una retirada severamente criticada por los funcionarios kurdos.
Sin embargo, el presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, amenazó con destruir la economía de Turquía si se sale del límite.
Mientras tanto, un comandante en jefe de las SDF dijo que están considerando una asociación con el presidente sirio Bashar Assad para repeler al ejército turco en el norte de Siria.
El lunes, según informes, la Fuerza Aérea Turca bombardeó un convoy de armas destinado a las fuerzas dirigidas por los kurdos en el noreste de Siria, dijo el Ministerio de Defensa turco.
