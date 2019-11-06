BEIRUT, LÍBANO (11:30 a.m.) – Los terroristas del Estado Islámico (ISIS / ISIL / IS / Daesh) en la gobernación meridional de Daraa prometieron esta semana su lealtad al nuevo líder del grupo.
El ala oficial de medios del grupo terrorista publicó el miércoles varias fotos que mostraban a sus combatientes en la Gobernación de Daraa prometiendo su lealtad al nuevo líder del Estado Islámico Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi.
Si bien el Estado Islámico no controla áreas en el sur de Siria, sí mantienen varias células durmientes dentro de las gobernaciones de Al-Quneitra, Daraa y Al-Sweida.
El Estado Islámico estuvo activo anteriormente en estas gobernaciones del sur de Siria antes de su derrota a manos del Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) en el verano de 2018.
Este último movimiento se produce solo una semana después de que el líder y fundador del grupo terrorista Abu Ibrahim Al-Baghdadi se suicidara durante una redada estadounidense en su posición en la ciudad de Barisha, en la gobernación de Idlib.
