BEIRUT, LÍBANO (9:20 a.m.) – El ejército israelí llevó a cabo un devastador ataque en el sur de Damasco ayer por la mañana, lo que resultó en la destrucción de varios sitios cerca de la capital.
Al parecer, varios edificios en Beit Saber, una ciudad cerca de Damasco, fueron destruidos durante un ataque con misiles llevado a cabo por las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (IDF) el miércoles por la mañana, como se vio en imágenes filmadas en la capital siria el miércoles.
Las imágenes muestran las secuelas del bombardeo, con múltiples edificios colapsados o dañados, automóviles y escombros en las calles.
La Agencia de Noticias Árabe Siria (SANA) informó que los misiles de defensa aérea sirios interceptaron la mayoría de los misiles israelíes y que al menos dos civiles murieron en el ataque.
Las FDI dijeron que alcanzaron objetivos militares de las fuerzas iraníes de Quds y el ejército sirio en Damasco el martes por la noche en respuesta a los cohetes disparados desde Siria a Israel, y también declararon que estaban apuntando a las baterías de defensa aérea sirias.
Crédito de video: Ruptly
