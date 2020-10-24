BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The Russian military carried out a devastating attack on oil smuggling sites in northern Syria last night, causing a massive explosion along the Turkey-Aleppo border.

According to reports from northern Syria, the Russian missiles targeted the main oil market area that is used to refine and sell the smuggled fuel in the Jarabulus District of northern Aleppo.

The reports aid that the market was located between the villages of Al-Kousa and ‘Ain Al-Bayda in the Jarabulus countryside. This area is under the control of the Turkish-backed Syrian militant groups.

In a video captured from the Jarabulus countryside, a massive explosion can be seen engulfing this area near the Turkish border.

The reason for the Russian military’s attack is not fully known, as the Turkish-backed militants have been operating this site for several years now.

However, given the ongoing issue with oil smuggling, it is likely that the Russian military was seeking to prevent the militants from further profiting from the petrol crisis inside the Syrian Arab Republic.