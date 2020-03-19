Lockheed Martin Corp has released a promotional video that appears to show a simulated airstrike on Russian weaponry.

More than halfway into the promo, CGI footage shows strikes by Lockheed’s planes on Russia’s trademark S-400 anti-air systems and a road-mobile Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile system, as the voice-over narrates about the “ever-evolving threats” to US security.

Lockheed’s new video is dedicated to the weapons manufacturer’s Advanced Development Programmes, also known as Skunk Works, the elite division tasked with top-secret research and development.

It appears to show mostly concepts of new machines, with the only real-life aircraft being the troubled F-35 jet.

The S-400 (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is one of the most advanced anti-missile weapons currently made; it has caused a great deal of concern in the US over its acquisition by Turkey and India, with Washington repeatedly threatening to retaliate should they move ahead with the deals.

The Topol-M (NATO designation SS-27), which is being gradually replaced by the newer Yars systems, is one of the most recent intercontinental ballistic missiles to be deployed by Russia. It normally carries a single nuclear warhead with an 800-kt yield, which is 40 times the destructive power of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki in 1945.

 

Credit: Sputnik

 

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Israeli FM blasts Bernie Sanders over Jerusalem comment

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Daeshbags-SuxFlash Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Flash
Guest
Flash
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

dream on

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-19 19:34
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

S-400 is nothing else than a rebranding of S-300 PMU-3. Name was changed for commercial purposes. S-300 first version is in service since 1978 with zero combat records. At the present day, the best air defense system you can build is neither from Russia, nor from USA, you’ll get this by cherry-picking gear from European and Israeli companies. – Newest SAMP/T NT (New Technology) using Aster-30 block 2 can intercept jet fighters up to 480-500km. S-400 can only go after heavy aircraft at ranges further than 120km. – IAI Arrow-3 will take care of ballistic missiles. It has impressive exoatmospheric… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-19 19:43