Clashes between the Rojava Peshmerga who are loyal to Iraqi Kurdistan’s President Masou Barzni, and the Yazidi Shingal Resistance Units (YBS), who are trained by the Turkey-based Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and oppose Barzani’s relations with Turkish President Erdogan, dominated the headlines yesterday.

However, in speaking with ARA News, local Yazidi’s said that both opposing groups should be fighting ISIS and not each other.

“Both sides could drive fifty minutes to be at the frontlines with ISIS, and then defeat ISIS and return to solve their problems,” a 28-year-old Yezidi citizen in Khanasor told ARA News, speaking under the pseudonym Khalaf Khanasori.

“To the PKK and Peshmerga, it’s not the time to fight each other, you can rather liberate our [Yezidi] people from ISIS captivity,” he added.

“We don’t want them [Rojava Peshmerga and PKK-affiliated YBS] to fight in our land, we will be victim,” a 23-year-old Yezidi girl told ARA News, speaking under the pseudonymsaid Leyla Khanasori.

“This morning some Yezidi civilians from Shingal [Sinjar] were killed as clashes took place between the Rojava Peshmerga and the PKK,” Leyla said.

“During the Kurdish civil war in 1990s, the Yezidi leadership said we Yezidis would stay out of this conflict,” she said.

“If they want to fight over Sinjar, South Sinjar is still controlled by ISIS. Why you don’t liberate those places, and fight each other? Both of them should leave [Peshmerga and PKK]. Sinjar is for the Yezidi people, when ISIS attacked, only Yezidi people stayed and fought,” she told ARA News.

“We thank the PKK and Peshmerga, but they are both the same, they should leave Sinjar after the liberation,” she said.

“The Yezidis were the first people to resist ISIS, but no one helped them and they were forcefully displaced to Sinjar mountain. This [todays clashes] reminded us of the 3rd of August [2014, when ISIS stormed the Yezidi region of Shingal in northern Iraq],” she said, adding: “The people want to return to Sinjar to be safe again, not from ISIS, but from politics.”

“We don’t know which moment they [Peshmerga and PKK] are going to clash again. If they want to control Khanasor, they can do it in a different way,” she concluded.

Nadia Murad, a prominent female Yezidi activist and the UN Goodwill Ambassador, called on both sides to stop fighting ARA News reported.

“This situation has created a terrifying scene that reminded our people of the events of August 3 2014,” she said.

“Yezidis are undergoing a genocide until today, more than three thousand women and children remain under ISIS captivity while all Yezidi areas south of Mount Sinjar remain under captivity,” she said.

“It is deeply saddening for me to see once again victims of Genocide become victims of an internal conflict, it is painful to see the Yezidi women again are suffering from fear after all that happened to them,” Murad stated.

“I call upon all parties to self-control and follow a rationale policy to stop the current internal conflict which harms victims of Genocide. I call upon all parties to unite against terrorists who did not differentiate between Sinjar and Kobane, nor between Kirkuk and Baghdad. This terrorist organization [ISIS] aims total destruction of all communities in the region and any internal conflict will serve their goals,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, the predominately Popular Mobilization Units said that they will explore the option of expelling both ISIS and the Peshmerga from Sinjar entirely.

