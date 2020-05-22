BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, revealed that the Libyan Air Force planes are preparing to launch intense airstrikes after repairing four warplanes that were damaged during the war.
“The technical teams of the Libyan Arab Air Force were able to maintain and repair four warplanes that were long suspended from service,” Al-Mismari said in a press statement.
“Now wait for the impressive results of these aircraft, it is time to use them with full firepower,” he added.
On Thursday, Al-Mismari said today that the Turkish government had transferred hundreds of modern armored vehicles and vehicles to Libya to support the reconciliation forces during the past months.
Al-Mismari said that “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been planning to invade Libya since early last year and is sending mechanisms and weapons for this purpose.” Libyan.
He explained that “Turkey continues to transport mercenaries to Libya and from there to Europe, which threatens Europe’s security and navigation in the Mediterranean,” saying: “Erdogan practices bullying of Europe and blackmails them with illegal immigration.”
On Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry threatened the Libyan Army, saying that “any attack on Turkish interests by Haftar’s forces will have dire consequences.”
