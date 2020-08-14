BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:50 P.M.) – The Lithuanian government included Lebanon’s Hezbollah in its list of terrorist organizations, RT reported on Thursday.

“Given the information received from our institutions and partners, we can conclude that Hezbollah uses terrorist means that pose a security threat to a large number of countries, including Lithuania” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkavitchos said in a statement issued yesterday.

He continued, “We support the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and other countries that have reached the same conclusion.”

He praised the cooperation between the Lithuanian and Israeli security services, appreciating the work of the security institutions to ensure the safety of the citizens of the two countries.

Lithuania has now joined Germany in designating Hezbollah a terrorist entity, after the former did so earlier this Summer.

Hezbollah media relations has not commented on Lithuania’s recent designation.