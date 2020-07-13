BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The head of the Egyptian Parliament’s Defense and National Security Committee, Major General Kamal Amer, said that Egypt sent important messages by implementing the naval maneuver “Decisive 2020”.
He explained during press statements, that the first of these messages is that “Egypt and its armed forces are able to protect its national security by the capabilities of its army, which is capable of facing all the various challenges, and according to superior capabilities, but it is a rational army.”
Amer added that the second message is that “Libyan national security is part of the Egyptian national security”, especially as the relations extend between both countries, and even the relations of intermarriage and blood that bind the two peoples.
The Chairman of the Defense and National Security Committee continued, that the third message to the whole world is that “Egypt is capable, with its armed forces and political leadership, to face any threats that might affect its national security with its comprehensive powers, and that it can confront all matters with wisdom and vision, and by force if necessary.” .
The crisis is raging in Libya, especially after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi declared the Egyptian Armed Forces ready to fight, pointing out that illegal interventions in the region contribute to the spread of terrorist militias, stressing that “Sirte and Al-Jafra are a red line.”
