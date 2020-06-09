BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaido, said that the leader of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, made a secret visit to Venezuela.

A statement issued from the embassy run by the Venezuelan opposition in Washington on Monday said that Guaido had “warned the international community” that Haftar was in Venezuela “under the protection of the Maduro regime”.

Guaido condemned what he described as “direct and indirect financing” by the government of Nicholas Maduro for international terrorism, and accused the Venezuelan authorities of trying to “destabilize” some countries.

The Libyan National Army leader has not commented on these allegations.

Most recently, Haftar traveled to Egypt, where he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who announced the Cairo Declaration initiative for a settlement in Libya.

