BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The leader of the Venezuelan opposition, Juan Guaido, said that the leader of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, made a secret visit to Venezuela.
A statement issued from the embassy run by the Venezuelan opposition in Washington on Monday said that Guaido had “warned the international community” that Haftar was in Venezuela “under the protection of the Maduro regime”.
Guaido condemned what he described as “direct and indirect financing” by the government of Nicholas Maduro for international terrorism, and accused the Venezuelan authorities of trying to “destabilize” some countries.
The Libyan National Army leader has not commented on these allegations.
Most recently, Haftar traveled to Egypt, where he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who announced the Cairo Declaration initiative for a settlement in Libya.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.