BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, left the Russian capital of Moscow this week without signing the ceasefire agreement sponsored by Turkey and Russia.

“The Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has now left Moscow for Benghazi, and he will not sign the agreement unless a timetable is set to end and disband the militias,” an LNA source told Sputnik Arabic, noting that “this is a point of contention for not signing it.”

The source added, “The Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Hifter, remains with the agreement, but the dispute over the militias and their dismantling was an obstacle to its agreement to sign,” explaining that “most of the points are agreed upon,” revealing that “the delegation accompanying Al-Sarraj does not want time to disband the militias.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Mohamed Al-Taher Siyala, confirmed that they left Moscow for Istanbul after they signed the Russian-Turkish sponsored ceasefire.

Siyala said that “the delegation of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord and the Supreme Council of State left Moscow after signing a direct ceasefire agreement. We are now in Istanbul.”

