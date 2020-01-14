BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, left the Russian capital of Moscow this week without signing the ceasefire agreement sponsored by Turkey and Russia.
“The Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has now left Moscow for Benghazi, and he will not sign the agreement unless a timetable is set to end and disband the militias,” an LNA source told Sputnik Arabic, noting that “this is a point of contention for not signing it.”
The source added, “The Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Hifter, remains with the agreement, but the dispute over the militias and their dismantling was an obstacle to its agreement to sign,” explaining that “most of the points are agreed upon,” revealing that “the delegation accompanying Al-Sarraj does not want time to disband the militias.”
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Mohamed Al-Taher Siyala, confirmed that they left Moscow for Istanbul after they signed the Russian-Turkish sponsored ceasefire.
Siyala said that “the delegation of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord and the Supreme Council of State left Moscow after signing a direct ceasefire agreement. We are now in Istanbul.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.