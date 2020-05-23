BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The special forces of the Libyan National Army, led by their commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced that they have tightened control over the city of Mazda in the western mountain region, south of the capital, Tripoli.

A spokesman for the special forces, also known as Al-Sa’iqah (Arabic for “thunderbolt”), in the the LNA, Miloud Zoui said on Friday that the 23rd Company of the 1st Battalion, after entering Mazda, is working to secure the eastern and western gates of the city after expelling the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces from it.

The Libyan National Army, supported by a local militia from the city of Zintan, began to deploy in Mazda and along the highway to the cities of Gharyan and Al-Asaba.

It is important to note that the Government of National Accord forces captured Al-Asaba on Friday after launching a heavy attack on the Libyan National Army’s positions.

Since capturing Al-Asaba, the Government of National Accord forces have shifted their attention to the strategic city of Tarhouna, which is where the Libyan National Army is preparing to make a big stand against these Turkish-backed troops.

On Monday, the GNA announced that they had captured the strategic Al-Watiyah Airbase after more than a month of intense clashes with the Libyan National Army.

Advertisements