BEIRUT, LEBANON 8:55 A.M.) – The Egyptian military expert, Major General Samir Ragheb, said in a new interview that the detention of the Turkish vessel in the Libyan territorial waters constituted a powerful blow to Turkey and its military presence in the Libyan territories.

Ragheb said in an exclusive interview with RT that the move by the Libyan National Army’s naval forces constituted a major blow to Turkey’s dominance in Libya, especially in regards to their land bridge from their country to the port of Misrata.

“What happened could be repeated again with other ships, perhaps carrying military equipment and mercenaries, which is considered a decisive blow to Turkey and the Turkish military presence in Libya, which may push the Turkish side to provide protection from military frigates for civilian transport ships operating on the sea bridge,” he continued.

“This may lead to a military clash between the naval forces of the Libyan army and Turkish naval elements, especially since the Turkish side is unable to carry out a naval military operation to attack the Libyan coast in the areas west of Misrata, due to the presence of the red line established by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi ( Sirte – Al-Jufra), supported by regional and international powers, and in conformity with the UN decision to install a ceasefire, which includes Libyan territorial waters,” Ragheb added.

Last week, the Libyan National Army seized a Jamaican flag ship that sailed from Turkey to the Libyan territorial waters, prompting condemnation from Ankara are this move by this military entity based in Benghazi.