BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – The commander of the combat marine company in Sousse, Colonel Muhammad Al-Majdoub, confirmed in exclusive statements to RT that a ship carrying the Jamaican flag was seized after heading from Turkey towards Misrata.

He said, “In implementation of the instructions of the General Command of the Armed Forces in monitoring the Libyan coasts and the restricted areas, the company managed to control the ship carrying the Jamaican flag coming from Turkey.”

“The ship was towed to the seaport of Sousse after it entered the restricted area in eastern Libya and did not respond to the calls addressed to it by the naval forces,” Majdoub said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued, “The vessel was searched and its crew consisting of 17 sailors, 9 of whom have Turkish nationality, are still being investigated.”

Majdoub indicated that “the navy continues to monitor the Libyan coast to arrest violators.”

RT obtained a special video clip showing the Libyan navy intercepting a vessel carrying the Jamaican flag coming from Turkey towards the port-city of Misrata.