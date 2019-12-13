BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced this evening that their air defenses shot down a drone at the Ayn Zara axis, south of Tripoli.
The Military Information Division of the LNA said in a press statement through its official page on Facebook that “the air defense systems in the armed forces targeted Turkish drones and they shot them down in the sky above our operations, specifically in the axis of Ayn Zarah.”
The military media also published pictures of the plane, which confirmed their reports.
The Libyan army spokesman, Colonel Ahmed Al-Mismari, announced an air embargo on several areas in Libya. “We have already decided to prohibit flying over the southwestern military zone, or specifically the Sebha region, in January and today after the shooting down of the Italian plane that violated the airspace and entered the area of operations.”
