BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – On Thursday, the General Command of the Libyan Army announced the release of the Turkish ship that it had detained on the 5th of December in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Libyan National Army spokesman Ahmed Al-Mismari said, “The Libyan Arab Armed Forces General Command releases the vessel Mabrouka, which is flying the Jamaican flag, after inspecting it and completing the investigation with its crew.”

He said in a statement obtained by Sputnik that the release comes after the ship captain paid the fines for entering “Libyan territorial waters without prior permission or authorization from the Libyan authorities, as well as entry to the area is prohibited sailing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is noteworthy to mention that the ship was detained on December 5, 2020, by the Sousse Naval Company.

Turkey had condemned the detention of one of its ships in the Mediterranean by Libyan forces , saying that the ship should be allowed to resume its journey to western Libya.

Ankara has warned that it may make the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, its target, amid accusations by the latter of Ankara of transferring weapons and military equipment to Libya in support of the Government of National Accord.