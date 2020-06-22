BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The spokesperson for the Libyan National Army (LNA), Ahmad Al-Mismari, stated on Sunday that his air force will deal with any target that threatens Libyan territory.
Al-Mismari said during the press briefing that the LNA has imposed a 200-km no-fly zone over the city of Sirte and its environs, starting from the eastern part of the city and extending to the Al-Hishah area.
He stressed that the battle being waged by the LNA is not “a national battle, but rather a very serious battle that transcends national and even regional borders.”
The spokesperson said that the Turkish aggression and its direct occupation of Libyan lands is a security threat not only to Libya, Egypt and the Arab region, but also to Europe.
He added that the position announced by Cairo on Saturday comes “in recognition that this battle is an Arab nationalist battle.”
On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi asid in a speech delivered during his visit to the western military region, that any direct intervention of Egypt in Libya has international legitimacy, adding that the cities of Sirte and Al-Jafra are a red line.
