BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced the implementation of a military operation targeting terrorist elements in the southern part of the country on Sunday.

In a statement published on his Facebook page, Major General Khaled Al-Mahjoub, Director of the Moral Guidance Department in the Libyan Armed Forces, said that “The Libyan Arab Armed Forces Special Operations Force carried out a qualitative operation that targeted one of the terrorist hideouts in Ubari in the southern region.”

He continued, “A warehouse that was intended to supply terrorist elements with ammunition as part of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) and al-Qaeda terrorist program, was blown up before any attempted relocation in the south.”

The statement indicated that “a terrorist hideout was previously raided 3 months ago in the south.”

The statement of the Director of the Moral Guidance Department in the Libyan Armed Forces said that the “the powerful strikes against terrorist groups are continuing, and that the struggle against terrorism will continue until it is eliminated.”

On March 10, the Libyan House of Representatives agreed to grant confidence to the government of national unity headed by Abd al-Hamid al-Dabaiba.

Abdel Hamid Dabaiba was chosen, through talks held by the United Nations in Geneva early last month, to head an interim unity government to oversee the preparations for the elections scheduled to take place at the end of this year.

