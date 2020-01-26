BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, continued its advance towards Misrata on Sunday after resuming their offensive in the northern part of the country.
A Libyan military source said on Sunday that “the Libyan Army forces took control of the village of Al-Qudahiyah, southwest of Al-Washakah, which is approximately 130 km from Misrata.”
This advance comes at the same time that the Libyan National Army announced the capture of Abu Qurayn (var. Abu Gurayn), which is 100km away from Misrata.
Since April, Libya has witnessed an increase in violence as several battles have taken place between the forces of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and Benghazi-based Libyan National Army.
The LNA is attempting to assert control over the last two GNA strongholds, Tripoli and Misrata, in order to unify the North African nation.
