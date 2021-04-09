BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – On Thursday, Turkey completed a military exercise with the participation of the Libyan forces, soldiers affiliated with the anti-terror force, trained by Turkish troops within the framework of the military cooperation memorandum concluded between the two countries in 2019.

The exercise began after the graduation of 90 military cadets, who received basic and advanced training from members of the Turkish Task Force Command in Libya, with the aim of raising the Libyan army to international standards.

The Anadolu Agency reported that the Turkish forces participated in the ceremony held at the headquarters of the Anti-Terrorism Force in Al-Khums (east of Tripoli).

ADVERTISEMENT

Major General Muhammad Al-Zein of the Libyan forces said: “The skill of the military students has reached a high level as a result of the training they have undergone, and the Turkish side has a great role in this success, as a result of the efforts of Turkish and Libyan expert trainers, thanks to the training, the skills of the soldiers will improve and reach a better level.”

Major General Al-Zein confirmed that “as a result of our meetings with the units responsible for training, we agreed to implement other advanced training programs,” indicating that the graduates received training,= in single-person combat, commando combat, and fighting and protection in residential areas, within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!