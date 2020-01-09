BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The special envoy to the head of the interim government in eastern Libya, announced that the Libyan National Army (LNA) had entered Tripoli and pushing their way to the capital’s center.

In a new interview, Aref Ali Al-Nayed said that the Libyan National Army was only a few kilometers away from the capital’s center after entering the city last week.

“The Libyan Army is now in Tripoli, and they are positioned only a few kilometers from the city center.” Al-Nayed said in an interview with Sputnik Arabic.

Al-Nayed added that the Libyan National Army is now “less than 100 km away from Misrata.”

Misrata is another strategic coastal city that is currently under the control of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

The city itself is considered one of the most important strongholds for the GNA, as many of the militias fighitng in Tripoli are from Misrata.

