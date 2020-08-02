BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army spokesperson, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, announced on Saturday, the need to coordinate with countries whose ships or aircraft are approaching territorial waters or Libyan airspace.
Al-Mismari said in a post on Facebook: “Following the communications of the General Command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, the leadership draws the attention of countries whose ships or planes are approaching regional waters or Libyan airspace to the need for coordination in advance to prevent a collision with them.”
In a related context, the Russian Foreign Ministry revealed on Thursday, a new meeting to be held between Moscow and Ankara on Libya and the deployment of military forces there.
The Russian announcement was made by Alexei Zaitsev, Deputy Director of the Media and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, who said that “a new meeting of Turkish and Russian diplomats on Libya will be held in the near future in Moscow, and among the most important topics is the deployment of fighting military forces at the time of the truce announcement.”
