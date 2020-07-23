BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) has revealed that it has upgraded its air force and prepared its ground troops to confront a potential Turkish attack on their positions in Sirte.
In a press conference held on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Libyan National Army, Major General Ahmad Al-Mismari, told the audience, “our Air Force has increased the efficiency of its fighters, and our ground forces are ready.”
“We believe that the solution will be in the hands of the Libyans and it will be quick, and everyone will make concessions. The military solution must remain on the table because there are militias that do not respect the law and carry dangerous ideas,” Al-Mismari said at the press conference.
He continued: “The battle is an essential choice against the militias, Turks and violators of the law, and that the national army has been preparing for the liberation of the homeland throughout the past period.”
Al-Mismari stressed: “We worked to restructure the operating room and lines of fire, and the Sirte front was strengthened with weapons, shields, radars and air defenses.”
Al-Mismari pointed out that “our air and ground forces are fully prepared for the battle and are capable of hitting any target in Libya.”
The Libyan National Army spokesperson added that he welcomed the Egyptian Parliament’s recent decision to approve the deployment of its troops to neighboring Libya.
