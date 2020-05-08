BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced the launch of raids targeting sites of the “militia horde loyal to the Turkish aggression” near the city of Misrata.

The General Command of the “Libyan National Army” said in a statement published on Thursday that “the raids targeted a number of sites in the Bougrain area east of the city of Misrata, including concentrations of militant groups, and other stores of weapons and ammunition.”

The statement added that the airstrikes also targeted sites “inside farms designated to serve as sites for these groups in the Qudahiyah area, south of Bougrain.”

He stressed that these raids are part of their air operation, which “continues until this moment in bombing the locations of the militia groups loyal to the Turkish aggression.”

The spokesman for the Libyan National Army, Ahmed Al-Mismari, announced late on Wednesday evening, the LNA’s new operation to target the Turkish-backed forces around the country.

Advertisements