BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) unleashed a heavy attack on the primary Turkish military base in the capital city, Tripoli, this evening.
According to a field source from the Libyan National Army, their forces launched several missiles towards the Mitiga Airport in the Tripoli District, inflicting heavy damage on the installation’s infrastructure.
The attack was carried out in response to the continued airstrikes that were carried out by the Turkish-supplied aircraft on the LNA-held territories inside the North African nation.
Despite losing over 50 aircraft already in the last few months, the Turkish military continues to resupply the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) forces with drones.
On Friday alone, the LNA was able to shoot down two Turkish-supplied drones in the Beni Walid and Tarhuna areas of northern Libya.
Turkey has recently stepped up their supply efforts to the GNA, as they attempt to retake several areas they lost to the Libyan National Army over the last few months.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.