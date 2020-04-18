BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) unleashed a heavy attack on the primary Turkish military base in the capital city, Tripoli, this evening.

According to a field source from the Libyan National Army, their forces launched several missiles towards the Mitiga Airport in the Tripoli District, inflicting heavy damage on the installation’s infrastructure.

The attack was carried out in response to the continued airstrikes that were carried out by the Turkish-supplied aircraft on the LNA-held territories inside the North African nation.

Despite losing over 50 aircraft already in the last few months, the Turkish military continues to resupply the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) forces with drones.

On Friday alone, the LNA was able to shoot down two Turkish-supplied drones in the Beni Walid and Tarhuna areas of northern Libya.

Turkey has recently stepped up their supply efforts to the GNA, as they attempt to retake several areas they lost to the Libyan National Army over the last few months.

