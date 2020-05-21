BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) is preparing to launch a massive attack against the Turkish military and their allies from the Government of National Accord (GNA), Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the Libyan National Army will launch “the largest aerial campaign in Libyan history”, claiming that this attack will target the Turkish military and Government of National Accord forces in the coming hours.

At the same time, the Turkish Foreign Ministry warned the Libyan National Army that if they choose to attack any of their interests, they will consider the LNA troops as “legitimate targets.”

This war of words between the Libyan National Army and Turkish Foreign Ministry comes just days after the Government of National Accord forces captured the strategic Al-Watiyah Airbase near the Tunisian border.

The GNA and LNA forces battled for the Al-Watiyah Airbase for over a month before the latter finally withdrew from the installation, citing the need to redeploy forces to more pressing fronts.

Since the start of 2020, the battle for northwestern Libya has intensified, with both the LNA and GNA trading large-scale offensives.

Despite the U.N.’s best efforts to impose a permanent ceasefire, the LNA and GNA have accused one another of violating any agreement that has been put in place.

