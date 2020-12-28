BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 P.M.) – The Media Office of the Libyan National Army announced on Sunday that its forces will respond to Turkey in an appropriate and unexpected manner, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

This came in response to the statements of Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, that his country would consider the forces of the Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar and his supporters stationed in eastern Libya “legitimate targets” if they tried to attack Turkish forces in the region.

Akar said, during his visit to the leadership of the Turkish Task Force in Libya and his meeting with the Turkish units, on Sunday: “We will consider Haftar’s forces as legitimate targets in the event that the Turkish forces are attacked in Libya.”

He added, “The main problem in Libya is Haftar’s forces and their supporters,” calling for “the importance of everyone’s contribution to finding a solution to the crisis in Libya, and any action outside that is considered wrong.”

The Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar arrived at the municipality of Tripoli, on Saturday afternoon, at the head of a delegation that included Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Yashar Guler, the commander of the ground forces, Lieutenant General Umit Dundar, and the commander of the naval forces, Adnan Ozpal.