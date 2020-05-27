BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced on Wednesday that its air defense forces shot down a Turkish suicide drone that was preparing to attack their troops at the ‘Ayn Zara axis near Tripoli.

In a video clip posted on the official Facebook page of the Libyan National Army, Major General Fawzi Al-Mansouri, commander of the Ain Zara axis, reviewed parts of the plane’s wreckage, indicating that it was shot down while trying to attack his forces south of Tripoli.

Turkey’s Kargu kamikaze drone first entered service in 2018, but this is one of the first times that it has been seen in Libya.

In this context, it was reported that the Turkish Defense Equipment Technology Engineering Joint Stock Company has manufactured several types of unmanned suicidal aircraft/

The Kargu is characterized by its small size and light weight, as one soldier can move it from one place to another, and it is launched after it is fixed to the ground, and used to attack stationary and moving targets, day and night.

The maximum range of this Turkish suicide plane is 5 kilometres, and it can be prepared for launch in a short time not exceeding 45 seconds, and it is flying at an altitude of 400 meters, and its speed reaches 80 kilometres per hour.

