BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army announced on Monday, that it had targeted a boat that violated the prohibited military zone, with “terrorists affiliated from the Sarraj militia on board.”
The spokesperson for the Libyan National Army, General Ahmad Al-Mismari, stated that the boat was targeted after it violated the prohibited military zone on Sunday night, and that there were about 20 fighters belonging to the forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA) from various nationalities on board.
Al-Mismari said that after the boat entered the prohibited zone and did not respond to the repeated warning calls, “it was targeted by the coastal defense units of the General Command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, which resulted in direct casualtes, to be followed by the launch of a search and rescue operation for those on board the boat and we did not reach any positive results so far … as the waves threw the wreckage of the boat near the coast of Ras Al-Anuf. ”
The spokesman for the LNA had earlier warned “ships and aircraft against approaching the Libyan borders without prior coordination with the competent authorities.”
This attack in the Mediterranean preceded a heavy air assault by the Libyan National Army, which targeted the air defenses of the Government of National Accord at the Al-Sarada Castle, west of the coastal city of Sirte.
