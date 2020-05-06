BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) carried out a powerful attack on the strategic Misrata Airport, which is currently hosting Syrian mercenaries and Turkish aircraft.

According to a field report from northern Libya, the Libyan National Army’s air force heavily bombarded the Misrata Airport, with some activists claiming that they hit the Turkish wing of this installation.

At the same time, the Libyan National Army has been repelling the Government of National Accord’s (GNA) attacks near the strategic city of Tarhuna in the northwestern region of the North African nation.

The GNA rejected the LNA’s ceasefire offer; instead, they have vowed to continue their military operations along their vast front-line with the Libyan Army.

With support from the Turkish Armed Forces, the GNA has attempted to take advantage of their foreign aid by retaking the areas they lost over the last ten months.

Advertisements