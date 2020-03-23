BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) reportedly targeted the Mitiga Airport area in Tripoli on Monday, causing a number of explosions in and around this airbase.
According to activists from the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), the LNA targeted the Mitiga Airport area with several shells, despite reports of a ceasefire due to the coronavirus outbreak across the world.
The website “Libya Free”, which is loyal to the Al-Wefaq government, said that “several indiscriminate shells landed in separate neighborhoods of the capital Tripoli, fired by Haftar militia, while applying the curfew in it.”
Turkey’s Anatolia News Agency quoted a Libyan Al-Wefaq source as saying that Mitiga Airport had been subjected to numerous rocket-propelled grenades.
The two sides have reported violations of the ceasefire over the last 12 hours, despite attempts by the international community to end the hostilities inside Libya.
