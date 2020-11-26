BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, demonstrated its strength by executing a military maneuver in which it simulated a supposed Turkish military attack on the eastern city of Benghazi.

According to the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, the maneuver comes as the latest “review of the military forces of the Libyan Army through a maneuver with live ammunition, during which he insulted the Turkish flag by placing it under the feet of its soldiers”

A statement by the Military Information Division of the Libyan National Army said that “the 106th Brigade carried out an expanded field military exercise with live ammunition yesterday evening under the name of the martyr maneuver Lieutenant General Wanis Bukhamada, the late commander of the Special Forces.”

The statement continued: “The maneuver that was carried out by the elites of the most efficient teams and soldiers with precision and professionalism included air strikes by warplanes. In addition to an airdrop operation for infantry teams and dealing with them with live accurate munitions.”

The scenario of the maneuver, which is the second of its kind for the army during the current month, was based on countering a supposed air and sea landing, carried out by hostile Turkish forces on the coast of Benghazi, with the aim of advancing to the Benina area in an attempt to occupy its airport and control it with the aim of using it to transport the rest of the enemy forces.

Earlier, the French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, confirmed that Turkey has an expansionist ambition, pointing out that it “sent mercenaries to Libya and Karabakh”, as well as “occupying part of northern Iraq” and “violates the sovereignty of Cyprus and Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

In an interview with the French LCI channel last Sunday, Le Drian said, “We have many differences with Turkey, which has an expansionist ambition; Turkey sends mercenaries to Libya and occupies a part of northern Iraq and sends Syrian mercenaries to Karabakh and violates the sovereignty of Cyprus and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean.”

Regarding the threat facing the French, Le Drian added, “The level of the terrorist threat facing the French abroad is as high as ever, and we have taken the necessary measures to ensure the protection of our citizens.”