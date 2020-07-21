BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – On Monday, the Libyan National Army (LNA) released a video clip of their special forces patrols, as it conducts exploratory tours on the coasts of some cities.

The video clip was published by the Military Information Division of the Libyan Army, and it shows the patrols by the special forces of the Libyan Army’s naval forces, which were filmed near the port-city of Sirte.

The Libyan National Army confirmed the readiness of its armed forces to repel any Turkish attack on Sirte and Jafra, noting Ankara’s concerns about the repercussions of these operations.

According to the Libyan National Army, the Turkish operations room is planning the attack to be surprising and rapid and fears that it will expand and fall outside the area of ​​Sirte and Al-Jafra.

The army confirmed that “it will stand by this lookout because its forces are stationed strongly in its locations and because the intense naval maneuvers that it conducted changed the data on the ground, so that it dissuaded Ankara from conducting a naval maneuver that was relying heavily on it to gather field information.”

They stressed that they are “ready to repel a Turkish attack, be it air, land or sea.”

