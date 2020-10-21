BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, demonstrated its combat capabilities, with the participation of about 450 vehicles and about 2,000 soldiers.
The photos of this military parade, which was carried out by the 128th Enhanced Brigade, showed Toyota vehicles that have been modified and equipped with a variety of weapons, such as 12.7 mm Soviet doska cannons, Chinese WW-85, and 14.5 guns.
LNA 128th Reinforced Brigade did a mega-parade recently. This former battalion has grown significantly in the last year, with training courses in Jordan for new recruits. #Libya pic.twitter.com/dZQlrr3dGu
— Libya Monitoring 🇱🇾 (@Libya_OSINT) October 17, 2020
Also participating in the military parade was a large number of armored vehicles, as well as heavy equipment such as 122 mm self-propelled howitzers and T-55 tanks, remnants of the former Libyan Army.
This is apparently a parade prior to them being deployed to the southern border regions to tackle growing insecurity.
I haven’t seen this large a force gathered in one place since April 2019. #Libya (LNA 128) pic.twitter.com/R5Pi7LBGiq
— Libya Monitoring 🇱🇾 (@Libya_OSINT) October 17, 2020
Experts also monitored the presence of multiple truck-mounted missile launch systems, believed to be the “VN-11”.
