BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Military Information Division of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced at dawn on Friday, the shooting down of a Turkish aircraft, west of the capital, Tripoli.
The Libyan National Army, on its official Facebook page, said that “the air defense platforms shot down a Turkish plane that tried to launch an air raid on the Al-Watiyah base.”
This comes in the context of the new operation launched by the Libyan National Army to complete the capture of Tripoli from “armed militias.”
It is noteworthy to point out that base is located in the western part of the country, and represents the last base controlled by the LNA.
On November 27, 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed two memorandums of understanding with the President of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj.
The first memorandum had to do with security and military cooperation, and the second with maritime jurisdiction areas, with the aim of protecting the rights of the two countries deriving from the law International.
