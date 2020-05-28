BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced that it had shot down a Turkish suicide drone on Tuesday after it tried to attack the LNA forces around the ‘Ayn Zara axis south of Tripoli.

According to the LNA, their air defense forces were able to shoot down the Turkish kamikaze drone after spotting the unmanned aerial vehicle moving towards their positions.

The Turkish military often uses drones to bomb the Libyan National Army’s positions; however, it is rare to see them use a kamikaze aircraft.

In fact, the Turkish-made ‘KARGU’ drone was first introduced in the armed forces in 2018 and has not been used against enemy forces until the Libyan conflict.

The KARGU drone is characterized by its small size and light weight, as one soldier can move it from one place to another, and it is launched after it is fixed to the ground, and used to attack stationary and moving targets, day and night.

The maximum range of this Turkish kamikaze drone is 5 kilometres, and it can be prepared for launch in a short time not exceeding 45 seconds, and it is flying at an altitude of 400 meters, and its speed reaches 80 kilometres per hour.

