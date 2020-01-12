BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced on Sunday that their forces had shot down of a Turkish spy plane over southern Tripoli.

According to the LNA, their troops shot down an armed drone in the southern countryside of Tripoli, despite the ongoing ceasefire.

The LNA said it was shot down by the Abdullah Al-Atiri company of the 128th Infantry Division, which is currently operating in the Tripoli countryside.

No further details were released by the Libyan National Army.

Advertisements