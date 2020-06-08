BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) has shot down another Turkish attack drone in northern Libya, as the unmanned aerial vehicle attempted to bomb their forces near the port-city of Sirte.

According to reports, the Libyan National Army’s air defenses confronted a Turkish TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle in the western countryside of Sirte, resulting in its downing earlier today.

The Turkish drone was attempting to provide support to the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces, who have been trying to advance towards Sirte for the past three days.

