BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:35 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter announced on Tuesday morning that their air defense forces shot down a Turkish aircraft that took off from the Mitiga Airbase in the Tripoli District.

The Libyan National Army’s Military Media Division confirmed on Twitter, that ” the air forces of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces targeted a Turkish drone that took off from the Mitiga military base, and it was shot down in the southern part of the capital.”

According to a report from the front, the Turkish unmanned aircraft was shot down by a Russian Pantsir system that was deployed south of the capital city.

The Russian Pantsir system in southern Tripoli has wreaked havoc on the Turkish-supplied aircraft around the capital, as they have shot down several drones over the last two weeks.

Earlier, the Libyan National Army announced that the air defenses had shot down two unmanned Turkish planes near the cities of Tarhuna and Al-Aziziya in western Libya.

Turkey provides significant military support to the forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA), whether by sending military advisers, soldiers, or weapons.

The drones are among the most important weapons used by the GNA forces in their battles with the Libyan National Army, as they make up for the former’s lack of fighter jetsin their arsenal.

