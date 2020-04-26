BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) forces, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter, published a video on Saturday of a Turkish-made aircraft that had been shot down in Wadi Dinar.

Wadi Dinar is located near the city of Bani Walid, which is about 180 km from Tripoli.

In the video,the debris from the Turkish-made drone can be seen and soldiers from the Libyan National Army surround the downed aircraft.

The Turkish aircraft was likely shot down by one of the Libyan Army’s Russian-made Pantsir-S1 air defense systems, which have been used on several occasions against the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord forces.

On Saturday, the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Italy and the European Union launched an appeal for a humanitarian truce in Libya, calling on the parties to the conflict to resume peace negotiations.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Italy, Germany and the Commissioner for Foreign Policy of the European Union announced their accession to the invitation of the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, the Acting Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Stephanie Turku Williams, to declare a humanitarian truce.

This comes during the backdrop of increased combat operations between the forces of the LNA and GNA in northern Libya over the last ten days.

In an effort to calm the situation, the European Union recently launched a new objective in the Mediterranean Sea, which will focus on ensuring the implementation of the international arms embargo on Libya.

