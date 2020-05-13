BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced the downing of a Turkish aircraft, while also repelling a counter-attack by the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.
The Al-Karama Operations Room of the Libyan National Army said via Facebook that the army’s air defenses managed on Tuesday to shoot down a Turkish plane near the city of Al-Shweref/
For its part, the 82nd Infantry Battalion confirmed that the LNA shot down the Turkish aircraft in Wadi Al-Rutam near the Al-Shweref area.
The Libyan National Army has managed to down several Turkish planes in the past week, as their Russian-made Pantsir-S anti-aircraft system effectively protects the LNA’s positions across the North African nation.
The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord forces have been trying to advance around Tripoli and the Al-Watiyah Airbase, despite the LNA’s call for a ceasefire until the COVID-19 pandemic dissipates.
However, despite their continued attacks, the GNA forces have been unable to gain any ground in the last few weeks.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.