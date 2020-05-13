BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) announced the downing of a Turkish aircraft, while also repelling a counter-attack by the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.

The Al-Karama Operations Room of the Libyan National Army said via Facebook that the army’s air defenses managed on Tuesday to shoot down a Turkish plane near the city of Al-Shweref/

For its part, the 82nd Infantry Battalion confirmed that the LNA shot down the Turkish aircraft in Wadi Al-Rutam near the Al-Shweref area.

The Libyan National Army has managed to down several Turkish planes in the past week, as their Russian-made Pantsir-S anti-aircraft system effectively protects the LNA’s positions across the North African nation.

The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord forces have been trying to advance around Tripoli and the Al-Watiyah Airbase, despite the LNA’s call for a ceasefire until the COVID-19 pandemic dissipates.

However, despite their continued attacks, the GNA forces have been unable to gain any ground in the last few weeks.

