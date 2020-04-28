BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.)- The Libyan National Army’s (LNA) air defenses managed to shoot down a Turkish military aircraft over the Misrata countryside on Monday after it was attempting to bomb the LNA’s troops near Al-Washka.

According to LNA sources, their air defenses shot down a Turkish aircraft after it was tracked taking off from the Mistrata Airbase.

The Libyan National Army reported that the Turkish aircraft was unable to hit any targets before it was shot down by the LNA’s air defense forces in the Al-Washka area.

The Turkish aircraft was likely unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which has been used on several occasions this year to bomb the LNA’s positions.

The Libyan National Army spokesman, Ahmed Al-Mismari, has repeatedly accused Turkey on more than occasion of using the Misrata Airbase to send drones and military equipment to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

The Libyan army spokesman announced earlier that several Turkish planes had been shot down during the past weeks.

The Libyan National Accord government did not comment on the claims.

Since January 1st, the Libyan National Army has shot down more than 50 Turkish aircraft, most of which, were downed in the southern countryside of Tripoli.

The Turkish military has used the Mitiga Airbase in the Tripoli District to carry out airstrikes in support of the Government of National Accord.

