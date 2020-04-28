BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.)- The Libyan National Army’s (LNA) air defenses managed to shoot down a Turkish military aircraft over the Misrata countryside on Monday after it was attempting to bomb the LNA’s troops near Al-Washka.
According to LNA sources, their air defenses shot down a Turkish aircraft after it was tracked taking off from the Mistrata Airbase.
The Libyan National Army reported that the Turkish aircraft was unable to hit any targets before it was shot down by the LNA’s air defense forces in the Al-Washka area.
The Turkish aircraft was likely unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which has been used on several occasions this year to bomb the LNA’s positions.
The Libyan National Army spokesman, Ahmed Al-Mismari, has repeatedly accused Turkey on more than occasion of using the Misrata Airbase to send drones and military equipment to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).
The Libyan army spokesman announced earlier that several Turkish planes had been shot down during the past weeks.
The Libyan National Accord government did not comment on the claims.
Since January 1st, the Libyan National Army has shot down more than 50 Turkish aircraft, most of which, were downed in the southern countryside of Tripoli.
The Turkish military has used the Mitiga Airbase in the Tripoli District to carry out airstrikes in support of the Government of National Accord.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.