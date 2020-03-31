BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The Military Information Division of the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced on Monday evening the shooting down of a Turkish aircraft in the Tripoli District.
The Military Information Division said on its official Twitter account that “the air defense platforms of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces targeted a Turkish aircraft that took off from the Mitiga Airbase, and it was shot down in the southern part of the capital.”
The downing of the Turkish aircraft, which is believed to be an advanced attack drone, marked the first time in a few weeks that the Libyan National Army has shot down one of these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).
Despite calls for a ceasefire in Libya, the main warring parties, the Libyan National Army and Government of National Accord (GNA), continue to trade attacks against one another.
On Monday, the Libyan National Army captured more areas from the GNA around the capital city and Tunisian border, giving them the upper-hand in both battles.
