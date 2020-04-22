BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter, announced on Tuesday evening that their forces the shot down a Turkish aircraft, which attempted to bomb their supply and fuel trucks in Bani Walid.

The Military Information Division of the Libyan Army said that the air defense forces of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces had shot down the plane as it was trying to target fuel trucks to besiege the cities in the region.

The Libyan National Army spokesman, Major General Ahmed al-Mismari, had confirmed the failure of recent armed militia attacks on the city of Tarhuna, a major supply base for the army forces.

Al-Mismari said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the Libyan National Army had inflicted heavy losses on these militias and shot down a number of their drones.

Al-Mismari stressed that the truce in Libya has become a thing of the past with the intensification of terrorist transfers from Syria to the country.

The battle for Tarhuna began a few days ago, when the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces captured several cities in northwestern Libya.

Since then, it has been a series of intense clashes near Tarhuna, with the Libyan National Army refusing to yield anymore ground to the GNA forces.

