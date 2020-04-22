BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter, announced on Tuesday evening that their forces the shot down a Turkish aircraft, which attempted to bomb their supply and fuel trucks in Bani Walid.
The Military Information Division of the Libyan Army said that the air defense forces of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces had shot down the plane as it was trying to target fuel trucks to besiege the cities in the region.
The Libyan National Army spokesman, Major General Ahmed al-Mismari, had confirmed the failure of recent armed militia attacks on the city of Tarhuna, a major supply base for the army forces.
Al-Mismari said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the Libyan National Army had inflicted heavy losses on these militias and shot down a number of their drones.
Al-Mismari stressed that the truce in Libya has become a thing of the past with the intensification of terrorist transfers from Syria to the country.
The battle for Tarhuna began a few days ago, when the Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces captured several cities in northwestern Libya.
Since then, it has been a series of intense clashes near Tarhuna, with the Libyan National Army refusing to yield anymore ground to the GNA forces.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.