BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Libyan National Army (LNA) reportedly shot down a Mirage F1 fighter jet that was flying over their territory, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported on Wednesday.

According to the publication, the LNA’s air defenses, using their Russian-made Pantsir-S system, shot down the French-made Mirage F1 fighter jet that was being used by the Government of National According.

“An attempt by the crew of the Mirage F1 fighter to launch missile strikes on the positions of the air defense systems resulted in another loss for the forces of the Government of National Accord – the combat aircraft was shot down by the Russian Pantsir-S air defense missile system deployed on the territory controlled by the Libyan National Army,” the Russian publication said.

“In the presented video frames you can see the wreckage of a destroyed combat aircraft, which, allegedly, tried to destroy the positions ​​the air defense systems of the Libyan National Army. There is no direct evidence that this is specifically about the Pantsir-S air defense missile system, however, given the information from generally available monitoring resources, the incident occurred in the area where these Russian-made complexes were previously seen,” they added.

The GNA command has not commented on the claims of one of their fighter jets being shot down.

